COMEDY
American Mariachi — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Spending her days caring for her ailing mother, Lucha yearns to break her monotonous routine. Here's a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 28-30; 2-4:30 p.m. March 28 and 30. $25. 622-2823.
Menopause the Musical — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The cast of four fabulous women shop for laundry at a Bloomingdale’s sale, sing 25 songs about chocolate cravings, hot flashes, memory loss, and more. The lyrics parody, chart-topping, popular music from the baby boomer era, with notable numbers such as "Staying Alive” and “Puff, my God I'm Draggin". 6-8 p.m. March 28 and 29, April 1-4; 2-4 p.m. March 31. $30-$40. 529-1000.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Hay Feaver by Noel Coward The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Comedy about family relationships and rivalries. 7-9 p.m. March 29, 30, April 4, 5; 3-5 p.m. March 31. $20. 399-1750.
Humorist Jeanne Robertson — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7-9 p.m. March 29. $29-$64. 547-3040.
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. 7-9 p.m. $22.95. 886-9428.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Naomi Nye: Giving voice to her experience as an Arab-American through poems about heritage and peace. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. March 28. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Alive in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Come to just listen or read yours or some of your favorites. Contact Bill Stephenson at livewritewordsworkshops@gmail.com. 4:30-6 p.m. March 31. Donations accepted. 878-7965.
THEATER
Blood Wedding — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Inspired by the rhythms and passion of Flamenco, Lorca captured the voice of the common people and the spirit of his land. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28-30, April 4 and 5; 2-4 p.m. March 31. Through April 14. $28. 448-3300.
Octopus Heart — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Directed by Monica Silva, featuring the live music of Golden Boots and visuals of Tra Bouscaren. 7-9 p.m. March 28-31. $25. 272-9041.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 March 28-30. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Richard III — Marroney Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Richard III tells the tale of Shakespeare’s most notorious villain. Misshapen in both body and mind, the Duke of York conspires and kills his way to the crown. Through cunning language and dastardly deeds, he seduces everyone in his path. But can he maintain his ill-gotten reign or will the ghosts from Richard’s past pull him down. 7:30-10 p.m. March 29 and 30; 1:30-4 p.m. March 31. Last chance. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the long-awaited and much anticipated re-staging of this beloved musical is here. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 29, 30, April 5; 2-4 p.m. March 31. Through April 21. $18. 887-6239.
The Secret Garden: The Musical — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical score will be performed by a live orchestra and cast, headlining Michael Chaffin (Archibald), Kimberly Chaffin (Lily) and Christopher Will (Neville). 7-9:30 p.m. March 29 and 30; 2-4:30 p.m. March 30 and 31. Last chance. $20. 319-0400.
The Happy Hour — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. After a wildly successful three quarter, a manager of a large company's division takes his staff out to a celebratory happy hour. Hijinks ensue as the brand new employee Celena learns more than she ever wanted to about her new co-workers. 7-8:30 p.m. April 1. $15. 882-0204.
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4-5. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242.