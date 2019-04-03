COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. April 12. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. April 13. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 13. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson: Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. April 13. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Presto An Afternoon of Magic, Comedy and Illusion — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. John Shryock and Mari Lynn along with Dave Cox. 2-4 p.m. April 14. $25. 529-1000.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. April 15. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. The work of Naomi Shihab Nye in a poetry circle led by Poetry Center docents. No preparation or knowledge of poetry is necessary. 4-5:30 p.m. April 11. Free. 594-5305.
THEATER
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 11-13, 18 and 19. $20. Through May 11. 327-4242.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Spring Awakening — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Explores the complex journey from adolescence to adulthood of a dozen young people in 1891 Germany. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 11-13, 18 and 19; 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 14. Through April 28. $20-$31. 621-1162.
Blood Wedding — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Inspired by the rhythms and passion of Flamenco, Lorca captured the voice of the common people and the spirit of his land. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 11-13; 2-4 p.m. April 14. Last chance. $28. 448-3300.
Fiddler on the Roof — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10:15 p.m. April 11; 8-10:45 p.m. April 12 and 13; 2-4:45 p.m. April 13; 1-3:45 and 6:30-9:15 p.m. April 14. Last chance. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Trap — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. The portrayal of an incomprehensible event: Every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious every person but one. 7-9 p.m. April 11-13. Last chance. $8. 579-4400.
Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the long-awaited and much anticipated re-staging of this beloved musical is here. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 12, 13, 19; 2-4 p.m. April 14. Through April 21. $18. 887-6239.
Auditions for The Gaslight Theatre's summer show, Space Trek — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. The Gaslight is seeking strong singers and actors ages 18 and older. Previous stage and performing experience required. For questions or more information, please email heather.gaslight@gmail.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 13. Free. 886-9428.
Musical Mayhem Cabaret: Magical Mouse Mayhem — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. This is our annual family friendly show. 6-8 p.m. April 14. $10. 270-9534.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The show starts and everyone begins their spectacular opening number, but when they go to reveal their Ringmaster, he isn’t there. they are going to need the audience to help them get to the end of their show. 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 14. Through June 9. $10. 327-4242.
Pima Theatre: Polaroid Stories — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Tale of young people living on the street told through poetry and coarse street language. The story that unfolds and relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values. Contains explicit language. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18 and 19. Through April 28. $17. 206-6986.
UA Studio Series An Original Devised Piece — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Ensemble determines the central topic, does research and uses contemporary devising practices to turn their research into a play for the audience. Not suitable for children. 8-9:30 p.m. April 18 and 19. Through April 21. $7. 621-1162.