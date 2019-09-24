COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Demetri Martin: Wandering Mind Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. A standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 6. $44.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
POETRY
Words of Wisdom: Poetry by LGBTI Elders — Thornhill Lopez Center, 526 N. Fourth Ave. Rebecca Seiferle, TC Tolbert and other LGBTQ elder poets celebrate a diversity of voices in this fifth annual community event sponsored by Southern Arizona Senior Pride. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 5. Free. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
THEATER
009 Licence to Thrill, Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Meanwhile, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates thegaslighttheatre.com. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Sam and Latch's Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 2-6, 9-11. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Oct. 5. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Pinocchio: The Adventures of the Wooden Boy — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Three actors tell the legend of the wooden puppet who came to life. With the help of masks, costumes, and shadow puppetry, they portray more than a dozen characters including Geppetto, Pinocchio, The Cricket, The Fox, The Cat, and The Blue Fairy. 12:30-1:30 Oct. 6, 13 and 20. $12. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the hottest club north of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11. Though November 10. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.