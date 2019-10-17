COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill! Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for show dates and times. 7-9 p.m. $23.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Tracy K. Smith, writes as dutiful curator of the Afro-American experience. For adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Alive in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Come to listen or read some of your own works or your favorites. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 878-7965. lowehouseproject.com.
THEATER
Sam and Latch's Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 24-27, 30, 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-16; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27, Nov 3 and 10. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: Pippin — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 31, Nov 1 and 2; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 2 and 3. $15-$35. 621-1162. theatre.arizona.edu. Production Sponsors: Richard and Yvonne Morris | Musical Theatre Series Sponsor: Jane Kivel.
Hello Dolly — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Musical comedy. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 24; 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26; 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $29. 1-866-821-2929. broadwayintucson.com. Broadway in Tucson.
Last Train to Nibroc: Arlene Hutton — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This is a funny touching portrait of two people searching for happiness set in December of 1940. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 30, 31, Nov. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 2 and 3. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Silent Sky — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24-26, 29-Nov 2, 6-9; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7 and 9; 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
The Wrong People Have Money — Unscrewed Theatre, 4500 E. Speedway. Popular York University professor Martin Delancey is challenged by a wealthy consortium of investors to conduct a serious study into the feasibility of an "impossible" endeavor. Comedy. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $15. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
Sherlock Holmes and the East Wind — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. December 23rd, 1915, At the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, guests seek refuge from the war wreaking havoc throughout Europe. Dr. John Watson and his wife are staying there when a hotel maid is murdered. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 26; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27. $19. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
The Gonzo Hour — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A crash landing leaves a space traveler with a nasty bump on the head and a ship in pieces. Will they remember their mission? Will they fix their ship? Interactive musical, physical theater show for ages 6 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Sugar Skull: A Día de los Muertos Musical Adventure — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $14.50-$24.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Hallowed Ground: Stories for the Season, — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. An evening of Mime-Dance Theatre by Rick Wamer and Mika Deslongchamps. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. $15. 879-3925. awareness3d.com.
Something Something Theatre: 'TransFormations' by Marti van der Voort — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. Local actor and playwright van der Voort performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com. Something Something Theatre in partnership with St. Francis Creative Arts Committee.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 8. 9. 15, 16; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3, 10 and 17. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.