Comic musical 'Tootsie' comes to Tucson's Centennial Hall

If the reviews are any indication, there will be uproarious laughter coming from Centennial Hall this week as Broadway in Tucson brings the musical stage version of "Tootsie" to Tucson.

The storyline: Michael Dorsey is a difficult actor and no one wants to work with him. So he cleverly reinvents himself as a woman — Dorothy Michaels — and lands a role in a Broadway musical. (In the 1982 film version starring Dustin Hoffman on which the musical is based, Dorsey ends up on a soap opera.)

What people are saying: Rolling Stone called it a "fun-time musical for turbulent times" while the Buffalo News called it "wonderfully fun." Variety's take: "... old-fashioned and proud of it — and it’s a surefire crowd-pleaser."