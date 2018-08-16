FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Community Appreciation Day — Vantage Bowling Centers, 4015 E. Speedway, Marana. Free bowling, pizza, Pepsi, games and door prizes. 9 a.m.-noon. Aug. 25. Free. 327-4926. vantagebowlingcenters.com.
Tinsmithing Demonstration — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Make your own tin craft using techniques of early tin-smithers. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 25. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Bite Night — JW Mariott Star Pass, 3800 W. Star Pass Blvd. This event raises funds and awareness for ALS while showcasing signature dishes from top chefs across the Old Pueblo. Ages 21 and up. 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25. $100. 1-602-297-3800. alsaz.ejoinme.org.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music and cars. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Tucson Metaphysics Fair — Best Western Inn Suites Foothills, 6201 N. Oracle Road. Psychic readers, mediums, angel readings, Reiki and spiritual healings, past life, astrology, numerology, tarot, palmistry, stone readings, human design, vendors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 26. Various prices for readings and healings. 579-8930. tucsonmetaphysicsfair.com.
Iron Chef Tucson Dinner — Maynards Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Four course dinner to celebrate chef Brian Smith's Iron Chef Tucson victory. 21 and up. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 26. $75, price does not include tax or gratuity. 545-0577. maynardstucson.com.
Discover OLLI-UA! in Northwest Tucson — Pima Community College, Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road. Over 25 classes to choose from. Enjoy science, art, history, literature, field trips, dining out, community volunteerism and more. Adults ages 50 and up. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Free. 626-9039. olli.arizona.edu.