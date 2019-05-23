CONCERT
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Catalina Foothills High School's Thomas Gerald and Phoenix Hanes on tuba. Bring a lawn chair. 7-8:45 p.m. June 1. Free. 721-2068.
The Mendelssohn Project — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal, 2331 E. Adams St. Local and national musicians performing Mendelssohn's chamber music, including Octet. 2-4 p.m. June 2. $15. 808-2122. standrewsbach.org.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 2. Free. 722-5853. tucsonpops.org.
“On The Precipice” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and guest artists. Highlights include four world premieres of new chamber works for percussion from resident student composers, and solo keyboard percussion works performed by Becker and Astrand. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. Free. 621-1655. tocalotucson.org.
DANCE
Fantasy in Dance — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Includes "Impressions of Alice: Adventures in Wonderland," as well as featured performances in jazz, ballet, modern, and tap. 6-8 p.m. June 1; 2-4 p.m. June 2. $19. 322-8019.