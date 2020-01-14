Controversial comedian Louis C.K. brings tour to Tucson

Controversial comedian Louis C.K., who admitted in 2017 to allegations by several women of sexual impropriety, is bringing his standup to Tucson Music Hall on Feb. 24.

The show is the last of four shows he will do in Arizona; he has three at downtown Phoenix's Orpheum Theater Feb. 21-23.

Louis C.K. hits the road in Akron, Ohio, this weekend for a series of shows that takes him through early March. Several of those gigs including the two in Akron and six shows in Houston in early February have already sold out.

Louis C.K. made headlines in November 2017 after the new York Times reported that several women said the comedian masturbated in front of them, many of them without their consent. The comedian later admitted that he had been doing it throughout his career dating back to the early 2000s, according to media reports.

The fallout from the Times story and his confession cost him his film "I Love You, Daddy," which was expected to be released in November 2017. Louis C.K., who wrote and starred in the dramedy, later bought the global distribution rights to the film.

Tickets for the 18-and-older Tucson show are $37.50 through ticketmaster.com or at the Music Hall Box Office, 260 S.Church Ave. A list of dos and don'ts posted on the Music Hall website (tucsonmusichall.org) include that the concert will be phone- and digital-free, meaning smart phones and watches will be stored in Yondr cases available at the venue. The cases seal in digital devices and cannot be unlocked until the user exits the hall. The bags unlock magnetically similar to the way stores remove security ink tags from merchandise.

