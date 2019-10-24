Sculptor Curt Brill had long dreamed of a series of public conversations with Tucson artists.
He realized that dream a few years ago when he did a number of conversations with artists such as Barbara Rogers, Jim Waid and Andy Rush.
But he wanted more.
On Oct. 29, he’ll get just that when he launches “One on One,” a series of talks with local artists, presented by Invisible Theatre and UBS Financial Services.
A discussion with gallery owner and photographer Terry Etherton is first up.
Brill will expand the talks beyond visual artists for the four-part series: musician Carlos Nakai is in November; actor/director Susan Classen early next year. The fourth artist hasn’t been selected yet. “There’s such a wide range of what art is,” he says. “A lot of people have a preconceived idea about what an artist is.”
And he isn’t aiming to include the big names.
“Tucson has a wealth of creative people and a lot of them fly under the radar,” says Brill.
His idea is to sit down and just talk.
“It’s just the two of us chatting,” says Brill. He would like to “lead the conversation in directions people wouldn’t expect. Ideally it will be a personal conversation that everyone can eavesdrop on.”