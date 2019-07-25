If the weather forecast proves to be accurate, we are looking at some scorchers this weekend, with temperatures hovering at between 103 and 105 degrees Friday-Sunday.
That makes us incredibly sad.
And the best way to ease the “I’m-so-hot-I-could-die” sadness is by laughing.
What a great weekend for that!
Three ha-ha shows — two of them straight up comedy shows, the other a freakishly funny fast-food parody on one of heavy metal’s most iconic bands — are heading our way.
- Actor/comedian Felipe Esparza brings his “The Bad Hambre Tour” to Desert Diamond Casino on Friday, July 26.
No it’s not a political statement about the controversies surround the U.S.-Mexico border. Esparza, 43, doesn’t really traffic in political comedy.
“We call it the ‘Bad Hambre’ tour because (if it was) ‘Bad Hombres,’ nobody would show up except ICE,” he said, a statement that was about as political as he would take it.
“I try to find a balance where I can make it funny without upsetting both sides,” he explained. “I don’t have many political jokes because they don’t last the test of time. My jokes will be funny today, tomorrow, 20 years from now.”
His show traces his life, from being abused by his parents and his own battles with drugs to being a horrible father to the three kids — “that I know of.” But he frames all the darkness in humor.
“I did my ancestry DNA test. Big mistake. They opened up another child support case on me,” joked Esparza, who is filming the pilot for the Netflix drama “Gentefied” and has a recurring role in the NBC sitcom “Superstore.”
His 18-and-older show at Desert Diamond, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35 through startickets.com
- Would you like fries with your heavy metal?
Or, more aptly, your drive-thru metal, borrowing the melodies of English rock legends Black Sabbath and singing the lyrics more geared toward ordering a double-cheeseburger and a milkshake from your favorite fast-food franchise. That pretty much sums up Black Sabbath parody act Mac Sabbath, which teams up with Phoenix’s Okilly Dokilly — a so-called “Nedal” band whose music is based almost entirely on quotes from “The Simpsons” character Ned Flanders. (Sorry, we can’t stop laughing at the thought.)
The all-ages Rialto Theatre show starts at 8 p.m. at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. Tickets are $18 in advance through 191toole.com
- Motherhood can be so heart-wrenching and frustrating you’ll want to drink. Or laugh, which is what the momma comedy duo of Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley will have you doing when they bring their “I Mom So Hard” show to the AVA at Casino del Sol on Friday, July 26. Here’s how they describe it: “Two moms. (Not married.) (Actually, married. Just not to each other.) Four kids. Two husbands. Three dogs. Two glasses of wine — to start. Lots of laughs.”
Their comedy will resurrect all the trivial craziness moms experience from the sleepless nights of newborn-babydom to the angst you share when those sweet snot-nosed bundles of poopy diapers graduate to teens.
Yes, there will be plenty of drinking.
The show starts at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $20 to $50, with VIP seats available through tickets.casinodelsol.com