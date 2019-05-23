Southern Arizona’s summer heat can make a visit to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum daunting, but summer is also when the Desert Museum hosts Cool Summer Nights.
The museum stays open until 10 p.m. every Saturday evening through Aug. 31.
After a gorgeous sunset, you can see the how the desert comes alive at night. Night-blooming plants put on a show, nocturnal animals make an appearance and the museum stays open to show them all. Bring a flashlight and explore these themes at Cool Summer Nights:
May 25: Astronomy Night — Experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory, Tucson Amateur Astronomers and Desert Museum docents offer stargazing and other activities
June 1: Dino Night
June 8: World Oceans Night — Celebrate the world’s oceans, taste sustainable seafood and join in interactive ocean activities.
June 15: Pollinator Party — Learn about the birds, bees butterflies, bats, beetles and other critters that help the ecosystem thrive.
June 22: Astronomy Night
June 29, July 6 and July 13: Creatures of the Night
July 20: Explore Outdoors — View a lightning show (in the safety of the theater) and learn what else happens in the desert at night.
July 27: Insect Insanity — Get a bug’s-eye view of our desert’s arthropods.
Aug. 3: Harry Otter Night
Aug. 10: Creatures of the Night
Aug. 17: Gastronomy Night and Teacher Appreciation Night — Celebrate teachers who will be admitted free with a teacher ID.
Aug. 24: Creatures of the Night
Aug. 31: Bat Night — Learn all about the only mammals that fly.
For more information, head to Desertmuseum.org and click on Cool Summer Nights. Regular admission rates apply: $16.95 Arizona/Sonora resident ages 13+ with proof of residence, $21.95 nonresident adults, $19.95 seniors age 65+, $8.95 children ages 3-12, $17.95 active and retired military. Children under age 3 are admitted free with an adult. The Desert Museum is at 2021 N. Kinney Road, 888-2702.
Themes and activities are subject to change. Check the website for updates.