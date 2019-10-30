More than 800 vehicles will be on display at the 13th annual Cops & Rodders Car Show, happening this Saturday, Nov. 2, at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.
The annual event, run by the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation, is free and open to the public.
Money made from vehicle registrants at the event goes toward protective gear, equipment and technology for the Tucson Police, Marana Police, University of Arizona Police and Pima County Sheriff departments.
Families can cruise row after row of classic cars, specialty rides, even boats, or check out the vehicles used by local law enforcement, including S.W.A.T. vehicles, command centers, K9 units and police motorcycles.
Cops & Rodders runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 5,000 are expected to attend.