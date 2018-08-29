CONCERTS
Classical
Monsoon Brass Concert — Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Sanctuary, 1200 N. Campbell Ave. Classical and contemporary. Bring a canned food item for the Food Bank. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Free. 327-6521. lutherantucson.org.
Jazz and world
Gertie and T.O. Boys — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Tohono O'odham Waila. Listen and dance to a variety of polkas, chotes, cumbias, mazurka, and kwalya. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. 594-5295.
Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. From Latin ballads to Buddy Holly, rock to pop to the blues. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. 207-2429.
Gin Blossoms with Big Head Todd and the Monsters — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Alternative rock and pop. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 6. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
The Muffulettas — Monterey Court. Music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. $5. 207-2429.
Dustin Lynch — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Country. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 203-9835.
Tapestry: The Music of Carole King — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Katherine Byrnes with Crystal Stark and Janée Page. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8. $25. 529-1000.
Shane Cooley and the Midnight Girls — Monterey Court. Americana. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 8. $5. 207-2429.
Robert and Dave Unplugged — Calvary Christian Fellowship, 3850 N. Commerce Drive. Original Christian music by Robert Boettcher and Dave Robson. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 292-9661.
Traveling Wilburys — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. $25. 529-1000.
Frank n Steel — Monterey Court. Country. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 207-2429.
The Desert Tenors — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Trained tenors Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter, and Chach Snook. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 10. $22.95. 886-9428.
Sweet Home Alabama: The Music of Lynyrd Skynryd — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute band. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. $15. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 207-2429.
Ambrosia — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Pop. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $27-$69. 547-3040.