Couple's Tucson Winter Chamber Music Fest gig is a family affair

"Just wonderful colleagues and a convergence of mostly old friends who I have played with in various places over the years," he said, adding that his wife "loves Arizona" and is looking forward to performing in the weeklong chamber festival.

Lily will likely be in Leo Rich when her parents and the other festival musicians rehearse. Those rehearsals are open to the public and they are highlights of Arron's festival experience, he said.

“I think it's a neat thing to observe and it’s a neat thing to watch musicians interact. It can be very entertaining," he said. "In the case of the Tucson festival, I think the people who attend those rehearsals get to know the people that they are ultimately listening to in concert and that adds to the experience."