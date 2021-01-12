COVID-19 caused this Tucson artist to close her gallery, but she isn't giving up

“The one that really started most strangely — there used to be a store in town called Upcycle and they sold bits of this and that to artists,” she says. “I picked up something that I think was supposed to be used to open wine bottles but when I put it in my hands, I knew it was bunny ears.”

“Sometimes I just know what it’s going to be as soon as I touch it,” she says.

Van Vlack also creates beaded skulls. Some skulls come from hunting, others come from vendors online.

But they’re all real — none are replicas.

“I don’t remember exactly how it started. I saw someone online had put mirrors on a skull,” she says, adding that she decided to decorate a skull with beads instead.

“From there on, I was hooked.”

As for Van Vlack’s interest in art, it may have been inspired from her mom, who was always supportive in Van Vlack’s creative journey.

“My mother was very creative,” Van Vlack says. “I think in another time, she would’ve been an artist.”

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

