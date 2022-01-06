COVID couldn't hold Tucson theater back in 2021

COVID commanded creativity.

Tucson companies found ways to keep theater alive despite a raging pandemic and audiences reluctant to gather.

Live Theatre Workshop set up a stage in its parking lot and you tuned your radio into a frequency that allowed you to hear the play while sitting in your car. The Rogue Theatre had casts in masks and pre-recorded dialogue. Arizona Theatre Company had weekly podcasts with play readings and discussions with actors and directors and playwrights.

And through it all, some breathtaking theater was made.

Since 2000, the Star has traditionally given Mac Awards for excellence in theater. We skipped 2020 because theaters closed down in March of that year. And theaters were dark for most of 2021. In addition, COVID meant we were kept away from performances that we wanted to attend.

So, no Mac Awards this year. But we can’t let 2021 get too far behind without acknowledging some of the shows that stood out to us.

Invisible Theatre