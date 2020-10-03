Create an outdoor living space worth spending time in

Each year, thousands of Arizona residents email or call our radio broadcast with questions. Our goal is to be every Arizona homeowner’s best friend and provide answers that suit the specific needs of Arizona residents wherever they may live. Ask Rosie on the House your homeowner questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call (888) 767-4348.
Question: We are planning on updating our home and would like to incorporate outdoor living spaces. Any suggestions on where to begin?
Answer: To begin, make a list of the activities you would like to enjoy in your outside spaces. Do you want a place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee, prepare a good meal or entertain friends?
The nice thing about Central and Southern Arizona is that, with some planning the outdoors can be enjoyed on a daily basis. Stepping into outdoor patios, courtyards, and pool or game areas can be made comfortable any time of the year. In the summer the thoughtful addition of heat resistant surfaces, shade, fans and cooling systems, like mist and evaporative cooling, make outdoor living a pleasurable experience. The rest of the year, when heating may be needed, easy solutions include built-in fireplaces, fire pits or propane heaters.
Q: How do we go about getting started with our plan?
A: It is always a good idea to look at lots of pictures and take note of things you like as you visit different neighborhoods. Magazines and Pinterest are fun, too. Just keep in mind that what works in other climates may not translate well in the desert.
Some of the things to consider when trying to achieve that indoor -outdoor feel include:
Consider hiring a landscape designer — creating a plan for the entire yard makes sense. Even if you aren’t planning on completing your yard
- all at once, preplanning will keep you from having to rip out a portion of the project because you changed course. It is also cost-effective to do some things all at once like mapping out or installing pipe for irrigation and electrical wires for lighting.
- Use local and natural materials — consider following Frank Lloyd Wright’s example of using materials that are local, natural and ‘of the desert’.
Wright made the “desert stones to be his bricks and the desert flora structured his architecture.”
- Choose products that are made to withstand the brutal Arizona sun and heat. For instance, pavers made from local desert earth colors enhance a project and are long lasting while wood decks require maintenance and upkeep and will not hold up as well.
- Work with spaces you have: Most Arizona homes have evolved from the 20th century designs of ranch, midcentury modern or contemporary styles. These homes were designed to create a unity with the out of doors and an appreciation for nature. No matter what style your home, it is likely you already have areas to convert to outdoor living. Create sitting areas in private courtyards, use that covered patio to add an outdoor kitchen or create an outdoor entertainment center for music and movies. The choices are endless. Your plan doesn’t have to break the bank. No matter the budget— a place to gather outside is well worth the effort.
Q: Do you have any other suggestions?
A: Yes!
Enjoy your new view: Wright’s vision included bringing indoors the light and space and air of the outdoors. He rebelled against the Victorian style homes with little boxy rooms and instead incorporated lots of glass to accomplish his goal. This idea has been much appreciated by all; just looking out at the blue sky, desert plants and birds can give one a sense of well-being. You will want to take advantage of the view you have created in your yard. Make sure that any sliding glass doors or windows that are to stay uncovered have some way to deflect heat gain. Sunscreens, shades and window tinting will help keep the inside of your home cool while maintaining the view.
- Make enjoying your space a reality and a priority: Creating an inviting flow for daily life from inside to out will provide hours of enjoyment in your house home castle or cabin.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10--11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson and from 8-11 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080) and -FM (100.7) in Green Valley.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!