CONCERTS
Classical
Crista Miller in Concert — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Performing on the Ralph and Shirley Memorial Organ. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. $20. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Let’s Dance!” — UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Michael Dauphinais and Ina Selvelieva, piano. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Cello Congress Cello Ensemble Concert — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Tucson Cello Congress brings together more than 100 cellists from across the Southwest. Co-sponsored by the American String Teachers Association, and in conjunction with UA Presents, the Cello Congress is thrilled to present the Portland Cello Project as guest artists. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark VIP “Meet and Greet” — Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Meet the members of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), listen to a dialogue between OMD and KXCI’s Elva de la Torre, and then enjoy the new exhibition. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 19. $75. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Pink Martini and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra — TCC Music Hall, 216 S. Church St. Pop jazz and Latin. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 19; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20. $30-$72. 428-4853. tucsonjazzfestival.org.
Portland Cello Project — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. From classical to jazz to pop to heavy metal to new music compositions and completely improvised works, all in an order as random as the weather of the Pacific Northwest. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 19. $40. 621-3341.
Tucson Bass Jam with Guest Artist: Robin Kesselman — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Co-sponsored by the Arizona chapter of the American String Teachers Association and the University of Arizona, the Tucson Bass Jam is a clinic for double bass students of all levels, music educators and community musicians from Southern Arizona. 1-8 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Green Valley Concert Band Presents "Out of this World!: Music of the Planets and Space Exploration" — Sahuarita School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. John Snavely, director with soloist Rusty Carle-Orgren. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $10. 222-7357. greenvalleyconcertband.org.
Corinne Winters — Holsclaw Hall at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Solo recital. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Flûte Fantaisie” — UA Fred Fox School of Music. Brian Luce, flute and Rex Woods, piano. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Fresh Music, Copland and More — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Pacho Flores performs the U.S. premiere of Arturo Marquez's Trumpet Concerto, plus Aaron Copland's Our Town with a multimedia presentation of photos of Tucson from the past 90 years. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $30-$86. 882-8585. tucsonsymphony.org.
OPERA
Say Hello To Opera-Free Preview of La Traviata — Town of Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11,000 N. La Canada, Oro Valley. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera, La Traviata, and arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 21. Free. 229-4712. azogsa.org.
Brown Bag Opera-Free Preview of La Traviata — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera, La Traviata, and arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. Bring a lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. noon-1 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 327-6857. azogsa.org.