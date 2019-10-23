About 3.75 miles of South 12th Avenue and some of its surrounding streets will be closed to motorized traffic this Sunday, Oct. 27, as Cyclovia takes its twice-a-year event back to Tucson’s south side.
Cyclovia en la Doce will open South 12th up to cyclists, skaters and walkers from the Julian Wash Archaeological Park, 2820 S. 12th Ave. near West 39th Street, to Mission Manor Park, 5900 S. 12th Ave., just south of West Drexel Road, according to press materials.
More than 100 different activities will be set up at hubs along the route, from mariachi musicians and folklórico dancers at Pueblo High School to BMX demonstrations at Serrano’s Motorsports, 4532 S. 12th Ave.
La Estrella Bakery, 5266 S. 12th Ave., will host a community altar on-site and will have Dia de los Muertos activities for families.
And Cyclovia’s new title sponsor, Arizona Complete Health, will be set up at Mission Manor Park, where it will offer free mammograms, diabetes screenings and flu shots.
Cyclovia en la Doce is free to attend and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Living Streets Alliance, which coordinates Cyclovia, held its first event along this route in 2017.
Visit cycloviatucson.org for more information.