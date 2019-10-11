SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. dance lessons start; 8:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Saturday Night COUNTRY Dance Party — Canoa Hills Dance Emporium, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Variety of dance music. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. $8. 303-6591. facebook.com.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Dance lesson, 7 p.m. open dancing. All ages. 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 16, 30, Dec. 7 and 21. $10. 762-6707. tucsoncontradancers.org.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. 603-8043. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Green Valley Sunday Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 20. $5. 625-3488. facebook.com.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays. $7. 419-6090. crispycaller.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.