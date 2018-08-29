DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing Classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 13. $15. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 13. $7. 327-7895.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire encouraged. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $12.50. 529-1000.
Beer and Zumba — Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin. Join the class then enjoy a prickly pear infused beer and the food truck. First drink is free. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $10. 329-3622.
Green Valley Milonga — Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. Argentine Tango music. BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. $10. 625-3488.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. 888-3910.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. This class caters mostly to beginners but anyone is welcome. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner necessary. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party with Roadhouse — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock, country, blues and Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $12.50. 529-1000.