DANCE AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 29. $7. 203-8044.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $3. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition-Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock n’ roll and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30. $12.50. 529-1000.