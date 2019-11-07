DANCE PERFORMANCE
UA Dance: Premium Blend — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Balanchine, Lang, and three new works. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 14-16; 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
Revenge of The Nerdlesque — Thunder Canyon Brewstillery, 220 E. Broadway. Geeky burlesque extravaganza with The Joker, Princess Peach, She-Hulk, Silk Spectre, and more. Ages 21 and up. 8:30-11:45 p.m. Nov. 16. $12. 797-2652. facebook.com.
OPERA
Fellow Travelers — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A chance encounter between an ambitious college graduate, Timothy Laughlin, and a handsome US State Department official, Hawkins Fuller, results in Laughlin’s first job and his first love affair. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 16; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $25-$110. 293-4336. azopera.org.
An Evening of Opera Scenes — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. An evening of opera scenes. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.