NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, fachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. July 4. $5. 444-0439.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. July 5 and 12. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Dance Sparks Will Fly — Cascade Lounge at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Independence Day sparks will continue as you light up the dance floor. 8:30-11:30 p.m. July 6. Free. 299-2020.
Deacon and the Hired Guns' Dance Party — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Rock. 7-10 p.m. July 6. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. July 8. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. July 9. Free. 344-8999.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10. Free. 628-8533.
Ward Davis — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Country. Ages 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. July 10. $20. 629-9211.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 6-8 p.m. July 12. Free. 499-2518.
Rhythm Jax and Angel Diamond — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Soul and R&B. 7-10 p.m. July 12. Free. 207-2429.