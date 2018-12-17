DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. $7. 203-8044.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 28. $12.50. 529-1000.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Free. 888-3910.
New Year's Eve Contra Dance — Unitarian Universalist Church, 4831 E. 22nd St. Music by local talent and dances led by callers from 8 p.m. Dec. 31. $10. 270-6758.
New Years Eve — Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Music, food and celebration with a champagne toast and party favors. 21 and up. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. $99. 299-1501.
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 3. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.