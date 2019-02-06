DANCING LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:15 p.m and 7:50 beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. $7. 203-8044.
Swing Dance with Cheap Shots — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Learn how to swing dance with beginner/intermediate lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dancers of all levels are welcome. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $10. 869-8553.
I Love Rock and Roll Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Roadhouse. From rock, country to blues spiced up with an occasional dash of Zydeco. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $12.50. 529-1000.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. All ages, all levels. 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 16. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. 8-11:45 p.m. Feb. 16. $5. 603-8043.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Dance to the Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Little House of Funk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $12.50. 529-1000.