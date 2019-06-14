DANCING AND DANCE LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. June 20 and 27. $7. 203-8044.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 22. $3. 791-4865.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 25. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. June 25. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party with DayJob — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. DayJob playing classic rock, Motown and a bit of country from the 1960's on. 7-9:30 p.m. June 28. $12.50. 529-1000.