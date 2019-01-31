CONCERT
Classical
Faculty Artist Series Recital: Daniel Linder, Piano — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Sonatas by Mozart, Chopin, and Berg. Piano Set I by UA Professor of Composition Daniel Asia. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Beethoven Piano Sonatas Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Three pianists perform Beethoven's piano sonatas 25 ("Cuckoo"), 4 ("Grand") and 11, his crowning early grand sonata. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 887-5127. doveofpeacetucson.org.
Choral Concert: University Singers, Honor Choir, Kantorei Ensembles — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Voyage à la France” Kristin Dauphinais, mezzo-soprano and John Milbauer, piano — Fred Fox School of Music. Journey through France with an evening of mélodie, opera and cabaret featuring Ravel’s Shéhérazade, Viardot’s Havanaise, as well as selections by Massenet, Kurt Weill, Édith Piaf and others. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Fourth Annual UA Graduate Student Music Conference Guest Speaker: Kofi Agawu — Fred Fox School of Music. Agawu will present the keynote address and facilitate a workshop for this annual student-run conference. Presentations by student scholars from around the continent on topics related to music theory, musicology, ethnomusicology and music education. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 15. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Joshua Bell — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Violin. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $75. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
DANCE
UA Dance: Dances From The Heart — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Guest choreographers Nacho Duato, Jessica Lang and faculty artists. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 13-16; 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17. $15-$35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.