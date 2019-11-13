David Sedaris

Humorist David Sedaris returns to Tucson this Friday, Nov. 15, with a series of new, biographical stories from his latest New York Times bestselling book, “Calypso.”

Sedaris got his start reading his essays on National Public Radio, but has since written for a long list of publications, including The New Yorker. Most recently, he has served as a contributor to the long-running newsmagazine program “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Sedaris, 62, has penned a number of books, mostly consisting of memories of his family growing up in North Carolina, past jobs, living abroad and his early years with his partner, Hugh Hamrick.

Expect to hear essays from “Calypso,” which came out in 2018, at his Tucson show on Friday.

The book covers several intimate topics, including how Sedaris and his siblings dealt with the suicide of their sister, Tiffany in 2013.

“Sedaris’s most fruitful subject, as it has been for years, is his family,” a Washington Post review of his book said. “It is the source of both his best humor and his deepest pathos.”

Sedaris will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. on the University of Arizona campus.

Tickets are $50-$72 through ticketmaster.com.

