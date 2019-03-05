Review
“The Secret in the Wings” — The Rogue Theatre. See story.
Opening
“American Mariachi” — Arizona Theatre Company. See story.
“Richard III” — Arizona Repertory Theatre. See story.
“Calendar Girls” — St. Francis Performing Arts Center, 4625 E. River Road. There are all sorts of calendars: firefighters, pin-ups, horses, waterfalls. And then there is the one in this Tim Firth play at St. Francis Theatre. Older women decide to do a nude calendar to raise money for a memorial for a late husband. The gentle comedy is based on the 2003 hit movie. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8, 9, 15; 3-5 p.m. March 10. Through March 24. $25. 329-2910, artmeetsheart.com.
Last Chance
“The Hall of Final Ruin” — Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. In 1800s Santa Fe, a powerful woman wants to orchestrate a good death for herself. But Death, and the American Army, are coming sooner than she thinks. A witty, suspenseful, magical tale of redemption. Something Something Theatre Company stages a powerful production of the Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos play. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 7-9; 2-4 p.m. March 10. $25. 468-6111, somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
Continuing
“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Time Stands Still” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. This Donald Margulies play about a photographer recouping from a war injury and her internal and external struggles gets a bang-up staging by Live Theatre. Carley Elizabeth Preston and Christopher Younggren give performances that are honest and moving. Eva Tessler directs. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 30. There is an additional 3 p.m. matinee March 30. $20; $15 on Thursdays. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 10. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.