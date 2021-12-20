Decisions, decisions: Places to party in Tucson this New Year's Eve

Hotel Congress is offering spirits for its New Year’s Eve celebration, but maybe not the kind you think.

Yes, there will be plenty to drink. In addition to several bars on the property, attendees will receive a complimentary glass of champagne for toasting and a free Fleur de Congress cocktail for general consumption.

But there will also be the other kind of spirits. The theme of the event is “101 Years of New Year’s Eve” with the tagline “celebrate the New Year with the ghosts of our 101 New Year’s past.”

You’ll be able to summon the dead with a séance on the third floor and have your future laid out in front of you with a Tarot card reading.

There will also be live music, magicians, club dancing with Halsero & Bex, plaza dancing showcasing the DJs of Club Whutever and fireworks on the roof.

The fun runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. Tickets are $75 per person through hotelcongress.com

This is Tucson (thisistucson.com) has a comprehensive list of New Year’s Eve celebrations available online.