Decisions, decisions: Places to party in Tucson this New Year's Eve

Hotel Congress is offering spirits for its New Year’s Eve celebration, but maybe not the kind you think.
Yes, there will be plenty to drink. In addition to several bars on the property, attendees will receive a complimentary glass of champagne for toasting and a free Fleur de Congress cocktail for general consumption.
But there will also be the other kind of spirits. The theme of the event is “101 Years of New Year’s Eve” with the tagline “celebrate the New Year with the ghosts of our 101 New Year’s past.”
You’ll be able to summon the dead with a séance on the third floor and have your future laid out in front of you with a Tarot card reading.
There will also be live music, magicians, club dancing with Halsero & Bex, plaza dancing showcasing the DJs of Club Whutever and fireworks on the roof.
The fun runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress. Tickets are $75 per person through hotelcongress.com
This is Tucson (thisistucson.com) has a comprehensive list of New Year’s Eve celebrations available online.
Here is a sampling of other events happening around town.
The Maverick
6622 E. Tanque Verde Road; facebook.com/TucsonMaverick
Tucson’s east-side destination for two-stepping and boot-scootin’ will host its New Year’s Eve party starting at 6 p.m., with a live band, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $15 with tables available for $25 and $50. Call 298-0439 for reservations.
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Ave.; childrensmuseumtucson.org
Gearing its event toward a younger audience, Children’s Museum Tucson will be hosting a Happy Noon Year event, starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31. Activities will include a ball drop, arts and crafts and and an apple juice toast when the clock strikes noon.
Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
1801 N. Stone Ave; brotherjohnsbbq.com Brother John’s is combining New Year’s Eve with its sixth anniversary with live music from the Zona Libre Band, party favors and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight. Added bonus: Free menudo for all after the clock strikes 12. Admission is $30 per person.
Surly Wench Pub
424 N. Fourth Ave.; surlywenchpub.com
The Surly Wench has a radical evening of 1980s-themed New Year’s revelry planned, including a “totally tubular photo booth,” a champagne toast at midnight and ‘80s music on blast through midnight. Guests are encouraged to wear clothing from the time period (can we say parachute pants?). The evening begins at 9 p.m. $10 per person.
Monterey Court
505 W. Miracle Mile; montereycourtaz.com Tucson blues violinist Heather Hardy and her band Dusty City Blues will help Monterey Court ring in the new year. Sort of. The Miracle Mile venue is offering a show, a four-course dinner, complimentary coffee and tea and a champagne toast at 10 p.m. so the concert can end by 11 p.m. and people can get home before midnight. Admission is $60 per person for the whole shebang or $20 entry, then you pick and choose which parts you want. Either way, reservations must be made through the website.