HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. Jan. 8, 2018-April 29, 2019. Free. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, TUCSON. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. May 1-Dec. 18. Excluding Sept. 11, 18 and Oct. 30. Free. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
APDA Parkinson Education: DBS — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Deep Brain Stimulation. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 326-5400. tmcaz.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St, TUCSON. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. May 15, 22, 29, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 7, 14, 21, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Free. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Free Doc Talk - Valves R Us — The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E Sunrise Drive, TUCSON. Dr. Kron's lecture, "Valves R Us," will focus on valvular heart disease, its symptoms and the latest treatment options. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Free. 626-9037. medicine.arizona.edu.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway. A forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.
Journey for Control: Diabetes Workshop — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Join TMC diabetes educators for this four-week workshop that will give you the information and tools needed to stay in control. Registration required. 1-3 p.m. Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Free. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
From 'Sickcare' to Healthcare: The Prevention of Chronic Disease — DuVal Auditorium, Banner - University Medical Center Tucson, 1501 N. Campbell Ave., Room 2600. Dr. Charles A. Katzenberg will discuss the difference between preventing and treating chronic disease. 6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 5. Free. 626-5040. .
Sight Savers: Free Glaucoma and Eye Care Screening — St. Elizabeth's Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Sight Savers is a University of Arizona medical student run organization that provides free checks for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. Please call 694-1471 to make an appointment. Walk-in are not available. 8 a.m.-noon. July 14, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Free. 694-1471. .
The Support Group for Facial Pain — TMC - Marshall Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Support group with speakers and discussion. 10 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Free. 1-352-888-4646. .