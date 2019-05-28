Arguably, Arizona Highways magazine did more to put the state on the tourist map than anything else.
That can be said of the late Ted DeGrazia, as well.
The artist and the magazine often joined forces to bring Southern Arizona images to vivid life for an international audience (yes, Arizona Highways, has a far, far reach).
Now on view at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is “Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia.” The exhibit features works DeGrazia did for the magazine.
The artist first appeared in the Arizona Highways pages in 1941, when he was profiled by the magazine’s legendary editor, Raymond Carlson. The magazine continued to feature his work.
In June, a painting by DeGrazia will be on the cover once again, when Arizona Highways celebrates the prolific artist’s 110th birthday, which is June 14. The Gallery in the Sun exhibit is in conjunction with that.
The exhibit continues through Jan. 29. The gallery is at 6300 N. Swan Road, and it’s free, something DeGrazia insisted on it always being.
For more information, call 299-9191 or go to Degrazia.org.