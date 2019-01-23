CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. American swing and jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $29-$74.
First Friday Music with Pierre Ardans — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Mix of musical styles from Mississippi Delta down-home blues, the Tin-Pan Alley creations of the Gershwin Brothers, right on down to good country music. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 1. Free. 594-5295.
Nakai and Clipman — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Native American flute and world percussion. Proceeds benefit Arizona State Museum education programs. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $45. 626-8381.
We Banjo 3 — Tucson Convention Center Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church. A quartet from Ireland playing a wide variety of instruments, including two banjos, fiddle, Irish drum, guitars and vocals from three of the four. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 2. $30. 981-1475.
Popular, rock, country
Wonderful World: Lou Rawls and Sam Cooke Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31. $25. 529-1000.
O Sole Trio — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Pavarotti to Pop. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $40. 398-2371.
Dave Riley, Bob Corritore and Juke Joint Blues — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Chicago blues meets Memphis blues. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 207-2429.
Ultimate Manilow Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hal. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2. Feb. 2. $30. 529-1000.
John Coinman Band — Monterey Court. Rock n roll with a Southwest patina. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 2. $15 in advance; $18 day of. 207-2429.
George Winston — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. New Orleans style stride piano, the music of Vince Guaraldi, of Peanuts fame, and originals. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2. $35. 981-1475.
Backroads: The Ultimate Country Cover Band — Circle S Saloon, 16021 W. El Tiro Road, Marana. 8 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 682-5377.
Born Country: A Salute to the Music of Alabama — The Gaslight Music Hall. Seven piece band. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 3. $25. 529-1000.
Gabriel Ayala Quintet — Monterey Court. Jazz, classical and Flamenco music. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $15. 207-2429.
Lonesome Traveler with Special Guest Peter Yarrow — Fox Tucson Theatre. American folk. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $27-$69. 547-3040.
Jazz Meets Blues — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. The Desert Divas pay tribute to jazz and blues legends. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4. $22.95. 886-9428.
Best of Gaslight Theater — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Favorite impressions and songs. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4. $20. 399-1750.
Flagship Romance and Moody Little Sister — Monterey Court. Two indie folk-rock bands. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. $15. 207-2429.
Ana Maria Martinez — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Soprano. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 5. $40. 621-3341.
Rex Allen Jr. — The Gaslight Music Hall. Country. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 6. $20. 529-1000.
Joan Osborne Sings Bob Dylan — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6. $29-$59. 547-3040.
Sweet Home Alabama: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. $20. 529-1000.
Robert Rich — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Ambient music, dark-ambient, tribal and trance. 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 7. $30. 884-0874.
Gems of Rock — The El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. Peter Rivera- Rare Earth 69-75. After concert, the stage will be open for a jam. 6 p.m. Feb. 8. $45. 1-775-764-0821.
Southbound Pilot — Monterey Court. Americana. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $5. 207-2429.
Robert Rich — Galactic Center. Ambient music, dark-ambient, tribal and trance. 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 8. $30. 884-0874.
Sweet Ghosts — Exo Coffee Roast, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Folk, jazz, and classical with beautiful vocal harmonies. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $10. 777-4709.
Backroads: The Ultimate Country Cover Band — Eddie's Cocktails, 8150 E. 22nd St. Country. 9 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 290-8750.