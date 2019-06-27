CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. July 4 and 11. $23.95. 529-1000.
Let Freedom Sing — Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Emceed by TV Anchor Guy Atchley. Song and visual artistry with patriotic themes. 3-4:30 and 7-8:30 p.m. July 4. $10. 319-0400.
Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show — Casino Del Sol Conference Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tribute. 8-10 p.m. July 4. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Kevin Pakulis — Monterey Court, 505 W Miracle Mile. Original Americana. 7-10 p.m. July 5. Free. 207-2429.
Down On The Corner: The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. July 6. $25. 529-1000.
Josh Ward, Harry Luge and The County Line — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Country. 21 and up. 7-11 p.m. July 6. $15. 629-9211.
I've Been Everywhere: The Johnny Cash Roadshow Experience — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 p.m. July 7. $30. 529-1000.
Wally and the Stragglers — Monterey Court. American folk. 6-9 p.m. July 7. Free. 207-2429.
Desert Divas: Hard Rock Divas — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute to Tina Turner, Pat Benatar, Janis Joplin, Queen, Heart, Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks and more. 6-8 p.m. July 8. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Rusty Chops and Titan Valley Warheads. 6-8 p.m. July 9. $13.50. 529-1000.
Lizard Rock Ramblers — Monterey Court. Bluegrass and rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 9. Free. 207-2429.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. July 10. Free. 529-1000.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 10. Free. 207-2429.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 11. Free. 207-2429.