VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Desert Spirits: An Exhibit of Vibrant Watercolor Paintings by Kathy Robbins — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Tucson artist. Through Jan. 31. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Through Feb. 13. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
In this Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. 6th Ave. Exhibit with 40 Arizona artists whose work reflects the mission of the ACLU, to protect the constitutional rights of all. Through Feb. 2. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Postmodern Dialogue 3-Artist Exhibit and Living Earth Suite Solo Exhibit — Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Postmodern works by David Pennington (paintings on panel), David Mazza (steel sculpture), Carrie Seid (luminous wall sculpture) and in the Alcove of the Main Gallery, "Living Earth" suite of small paintings on book plates by Pamela Marks. Through Feb. 23. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
Reflections of Nature — Agua Caliente Park Ranch House Art Gallery, 12325 E. Roger Road. An exhibit of paintings and mosaics by artist Sue Betanzos. Through Feb. 13. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Et Cetera
Pick a Technique Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Combine techniques for a unique design. Instructors on hand to help. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. $10. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Mosaics 2-Using Broken Pottery and Ceramics — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Two-session class learn to use the indirect mosaic method to create a small table top or trivet. For beginners. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 9 a.m.- Noon. Jan. 11 and 18. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Celebration of the Divine Goddesses, Clay Masks by Lauren Raine — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio and School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Raine will be present to talk about her work and read her own original poems. 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.
Clay Play with Potter/Archaeologist Dimity Hammon — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Hands-on play-as-you-go exploration of clay from coil making in the Native American pot making tradition, fingertip pinch pots techniques of ancient civilizations, to the rolling pin slab techniques that can turn into a pitcher. Registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Jan. 12. $45. 1-360-318-3820. lowehouseproject.com.
Enamel Classes: Intro to Painting With Fire - Torch Fired Beads — Blue Raven Art School. Learn the immersion process of enameling. All tools and supplies provided. $25 materials fee. Ages 16 and up. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $65. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Watercolor on Gesso — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Michaelin Otis will share information about painting watercolor onto a handmade surface and framing pieces without glass. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $300. 398-2371.
UAMA Thursday Art Talks: The Retablo of Ciudad Rodrigo — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Presented by Gerry Bates. Alterpiece consists of 26 panels and dates from the 15th century. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Jan. 17. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Painted Threads — Blue Raven Art School. This workshop offers an exploration of applying acrylic inks to textiles in an innovative, but easy technique. One silk scarve will be provided. Pre-registration is required. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 18 and 25. $99. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Arizona Aqueous XXXIII and Mythos — Tubac Center of the Artsc. Arizona Aqueous XXXII, featuring water-based materials on paper and Mythos, featuring the work of Sid Henderson, Elizabeth Frank, Judith Stewart, and Jess Drake. 5-7 p.m. Jan. 18. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.