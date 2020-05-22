Despite reopening of Tucson's economy, uncertainty remains for local entertainment scene

Haines said he has been talking with city officials about reconfiguring seats at the Tucson Music Hall, where the TSO performs, to meet the state’s safety protocols before the orchestra begins its 2020-21 season on Sept. 25.

Among the ideas being explored is creating checkerboard seating, which would block off patches of seats throughout the venue. The orchestra also is considering events that would involve smaller orchestra ensembles.

When the state shut down in March, the TSO had just two concerts left of its 2019-20 season. The orchestra spends nearly 100 days in the Music Hall between rehearsals and performances and its economic impact to the community based on the most recent studies is as high as $30 million when you consider the orchestra’s 250 employees and its audience, Haines said.

“When we talk about the cultural community, we need to talk about the value — uppercased ‘V’ value — to the community,” he said. “It’s an interesting landscape that we’re looking at. In some ways it’s a little more challenging for performing arts, and in some ways I’m kind of actually happy that arts are being ‘elevated’ to be in the same discussion of sports and athletics. Our value is being appreciated, so I welcome that.”