HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Interfaith Spiritual Support Group — First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway. People affected by mental health challenges so they can receive spiritual support. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 22. 624-8695.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. A six week interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Learn to manage symptoms, use relaxation techniques, the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and more. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 22. $20. 305-3410.
Diabetes in Older Adults — Harmony Hospice, 1200 N. Wilmot Road. Learn the early warning signs and treatments available to help people live a full and active life with diabetes. RSVP required. A light lunch will be provided to attendees. Noon-1 p.m. Aug. 22. 284-9334. events.r20.constantcontact.com.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 23. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.