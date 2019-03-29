Actress Diane Keaton was spotted cruising around her new Tucson neighborhood in Barrio Viejo on Friday afternoon in a shiny black Mercedes.
A resident who goes by the Instagram handle jasmineandcreosote posted the sighting at 3:14. And from her description, she was not exactly thrilled to see her celebrity neighbor.
"I just drove around Diane (expletive) Keaton stopped in the middle of our block in a ginormous shining black Mercedes, taking pictures of a neighbor's house," the resident posted.
If she had had time, the resident said she would have "jumped out of the truck and started hollering at her, but she sped off before I could park and get out," according to the post.
"As she left she gave me a big smile and wave like a rodeo queen HELLO!!!!!! she sang out confident and serene in the knowledge that the whole world adores her. I gave her my best scowl."
Keaton bought the adobe house last summer and told late night host Jimmy Kimmel she planned to renovate and flip the property. In addition to acting, Keaton has become known in recent years for house flipping, according to media reports.
Keaton paid $1.5 million for the house, which was built in the 1880s and restored with the original plaster and traditional adobe style unchanged throughout the 4,572 square feet.
Did you spot Diane Keaton somewhere in Tucson on Friday? Share your social media posts with us on Facebook.