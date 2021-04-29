 Skip to main content
After yearlong closure, Tucson restaurant to reopen with rooftop dining
A new rooftop dining space is in the works for Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink in downtown Tucson.

 Courtesy Rio Nuevo

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, in downtown Tucson, will soon reopen and offer rooftop dining after being closed for more than a year.

Owners have received a commitment of $100,000 from the Rio Nuevo board to add additional outdoor seating in a space above the beer garden.

The pizzeria plans to open the existing restaurant, 101 E. Pennington St., this summer. It has been shuttered since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Co-owner Zach Fenton said the rooftop can accommodate about a 2,000-square-foot addition. Capacity will depend on city decisions.

He told the board the addition could add about $700,000 in annual revenue.

The former funeral parlor turned Italian eatery opened in 2012 when downtown Tucson was making its comeback.

The Rio Nuevo board pledged the money, contingent on the restaurant reopening.

