Arizona wineries to pour latest vintages at Oro Valley's Off the Vine Fest

After having to skip last year courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizona Wine Growers Association is back in Oro Valley for its eighth annual Off the Vine Wine Festival at the historic Steam Pump Ranch.
More than 20 Arizona wineries including a couple whose names might not immediately ring a bell will be on hand to pour their latest vintages.
Tucson food trucks Sexy Grilled Cheese & Salad Company — owned by the popular East Grant Road restaurant Dante's Fire — and Fork & Fire will be on site, and there will be live entertainment from the Pete Swan Quartet and jazz harmonica player Paul Green and Midnight Blue.
"It feels pretty interesting to be circling back around to it," said association President Kris Pothier, one of the owners of Chateau Tumbleweed Winery & Tasting Room in Clarkdale.
Off the Vine is one of the association's largest events of the year, and it's the only one on the books so far for 2022. The association also hosts the Grand Wine Festival in Phoenix in the fall to coincide with its annual wine contest.
"This is actually my favorite festival. There is something really special about being at the base of the Catalina Mountain range," Pothier said.
The 23 Arizona wineries participating in Saturday's festival:
1764 Vineyards from Pearce, a family-owned vineyard that has been around since 2017. 1764vineyards.com
Birds and Barrels Vineyards, which got its start in Willcox in 2015. birdsandbarrels.com
Caduceus Cellars of Jerome, owned by Grammy-winning rock star Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle, Pucifer), who also is the chief winemaker. caduceus.org
Callaghan Vineyards in Elgin is one of the state's oldest vineyards, dating back to 1990 when owner Kent Callaghan planted his first vines. callaghanvineyards.com
Carlson Creek Vineyard of Willcox is a family affair that has grown from a small venture in 2008 to one of the state's largest vineyards. carlsoncreek.com
Chateau Tumbleweed out of Clarkdale in the Verde Valley is a couples affair — two couples with years of experience at other Arizona vineyards combined talents a decade ago to create their own wines from locally sourced fruit. chateautumbleweed.com
Cove Mesa Vineyard in Cottonwood is one of the newest Arizona wineries. Owners Emil and Cindy Molin and Dean Pefanis opened the premium winery in 2020, sourcing its fruit from Willcox, Elgin and the Verde Valley. covemesa.com
Deep Sky Vineyard of Willcox is a 20-acre boutique vineyard whose name was inspired by the billions of stars they see overhead when the sun goes down. They specialize in Malbec and most of the Rhone varietals to create their wines that take their names from the galaxy — Celestial, Constellation, Gravity and Black Hole among them. deepskyvineyard.com
Dos Cabezas WineWorks in Sonoita has been around since 1995 and has two vineyards — on Willcox's Kansas Settlement, where the winery got its start, and in Sonoita, where Todd Bostock moved it in 2006. doscabezas.com
Golden Rule Vineyards of Willcox grows 11 varieties of wine grapes, from Sangiovese and Syrah to Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and Petit Verdot. goldenrulevineyards.com
High Lonesome Vineyards in the tiny Cochise County town of McNeal — population according to the 2020 census: 182 — was established in 2013, although husband-and-wife owners/operators Tom and Edie Gustason did not roll out their first vintage for public consumption until 2017. highlonesomevineyards.com
Laramita Cellars in the foothills of the Dos Cabezas Mountains in Willcox makes Old World wines from locally sourced fruit. laramitacellars.com
Lighting Ridge Cellars in Elgin is a small family winery that focuses on Italian varietals — Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Montepulciano, Primitivo, Malvasia and Muscat Canelli. lightingridgecellars.com
Merkin Vineyards of Scottsdale has 110 acres of vineyards in Verde Valley and Willcox, which makes their wines truly statewide. merkinvineyards.org
Old Pueblo Cellars has a small vineyard in a residential area just off Interstate 10 and Twin Peaks Road, where Roger Pelton has just shy of two acres under vine. He sold his first vintages in March 2021. oldpueblocellars.com
Oddity Wine Collective is a trio of former Yavapai College classmates who took what they learned in the college's viticulture program to the real world. They have seven vintages including 100% Sangiovese and a Syrah and Mourvedre blend. theodditywinecollective.com
Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars wins the prize for most picturesque vineyard. Located in the small Verde Valley town of Page Springs not far from Sedona, the vineyard is operated by Eric Glomski, who was a partner with James Maynard Keenan before striking out on his own. pagespringscellars.com
Bodega Pierce Wines is based in the Verde Valley, but it has its vineyards in Willcox and tasting rooms in Willcox and Clarkdale. Bodega Pierce got its start in 2011 when the owners bought an 80-acre estate on the Willcox Bench. They currently have 27 acres under vine. bodegapierce.com
Strive Vineyards in Willcox is proudly "off the grid" — relying on solar power and green sustainable farming practices on the husband-and-wife team's vineyard that they bought in 2014. They have a half dozen vintages including a 2019 Cabernet Franc and a tawny port-style dessert wine called Forté. strivevineyards.com
Su Vino Winery is Scottsdale's first winery, and it's making the city proud. Its wines, from a handful of reds and whites to its popular infusion wines including Peachy Keen and Razzle Dazzle champagne punch have won some 40 awards. suvinowineryaz.com
Twisted Union Wine Company is set up in the former Kief Joshua vineyards in Elgin, where 14 wine-connected friends joined forces to take over the estate and make wines with a little wink-wink and nod. They rolled out their first vintages in 2020 and gave them cheeky little names including Alternate Route, Mood Swings, One Seven Seven and Roussanne. In March, they are hosting the Twisted Union Communion, a two-day festival featuring a dozen Arizona wineries, local vendors, food trucks and live music. twistedunionwinecompany.com
Vino Stache Winery in Elgin is Brooke Ida's one-woman show, where she makes the wine, bottles it, sells it and runs the tasting room. vinostache.com
Winery 101 makes 20 vintages on two labels — Gallifant Cellars, which makes handcrafted single varietal wines the Old World way; and SouthPaw Cellars, which offers blended varietals. Winery 101 has tasting rooms in Cottonwood and Peoria. winery101.com
40+ new restaurants and bars Tucson welcomed in 2021
Barrio Charro
Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Ave., was brought to Tucson by a "culinary marriage" between the minds behind El Charro Café and Barrio Bread.
Toast 101
Toast 101, 4699 E. Speedway Blvd., is the place to go for familiar brunch options served in a trendy atmosphere.
Fun fact: co-owner Kalvin Jarvis represented Tucson on "The Voice" when the singer competed in the popular NBC show in 2019.
Transit Tea
Tea lovers can visit the Transit Tea drive-thru, 2645 E. Speedway Blvd., for a wide selection of drinks including tea sodas, tea lattes, chai teas and slushy-like "tea snows."
Bella's Gelato Shoppe
Bella's Gelato started as a local food truck but now has a stand-alone shop at 2648 E. Speedway Blvd.
The menu of a dozen gelato and sorbet flavors, plus smoothies, coffee and floats, should cool down anyone in search of a summer treat.
Chicago Bar
A Tucson favorite for decades, Chicago Bar announced it would close permanently in 2020, but it reopened this April under new owner Yongsoo Seo.
Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd., no longer has a restaurant, but Seo hopes to get food trucks on site for nights that feature live music.
Edna's Eatery
Edna's Eatery, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, was formerly Café Botánica inside the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
The name may have changed, but visitors can still grab a drink and something for breakfast or lunch while enjoying the gardens.
El Mezquite Grill and Taqueria
El Mezquite Grill and Taqueria, 280 S. Church Ave., and its gourmet Mexican, Spanish and French dishes can be found downtown at the new DoubleTree Hilton next door to the Tucson Convention Center.
Flora's Market Run
Flora's Market Run, 2513 E. Sixth St., is part grocery store, part restaurant and features a sushi bar, produce from local Tucson farmers, a cafe and a deli that will provide you the perfect cuts of meat to make an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board.
Taqueria La Esquina
Taqueria La Esquina started out as a food truck but has since moved to a storefront at 4876 S. Sixth Avenue, where a variety of tacos, Sonoran dogs and churros can be found.
A full bar is expected to be coming soon, but for now, beer is available for those looking to pair a drink with their Sonoran street food.
Santorini Greek Cafe
This cafe features all the Greek classics (no, not Homer's "The Iliad"): gyros, lamb skewers, tzatziki, dolmathes and mousakas, to name a few.
Santorini Greek Cafe is at 2545 E. Speedway Blvd., a couple doors down from The Screamery ice cream shop.
Gallery of Food Bodega
The Gallery of Food Bodega, at 2522 E. Fort Lowell Road, had its grand opening this June, despite technically first opening back in October 2020.
This store, run by Kristine Jensen of the Gallery of Food catering company, sells locally-sourced products and offers grab-and-go meals, all of which can also be bought online.
Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen
After its original location closed in 2011, Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen has returned to Tucson, this time at 2708 E. Fort Lowell Road.
The menu features popular Mexican dishes like quesadillas, chimichangas, tacos and desserts like flan and tres leches cake.
Snakes & Lattes
Short ribs, burgers and pozole are a few items on this cafe's menu, located at 988 E. University Blvd. in Main Gate Square.
Snakes & Lattes also offers cocktails, beer, and wine but what makes this Toronto-based chain special is the selection of more than 400 board games available to play while guests sip and eat.
The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery
The Barnyard's burgers, pizza, wings and other American staples can be enjoyed in its outdoor dining area or inside the restaurant that was formerly an actual barn house, located at 11011 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Pops Hot Chicken
You may recognize Pops Hot Chicken as the popular Tucson food truck, but now it has a new location at 600 N. Fourth Ave.
The new shop offers a larger menu, including brunch options like chicken biscuit sandwiches, and a bar.
Five-To-Oh! Coffee
This small new coffee shop is right under the dome of the historic Pima County Courthouse at 115 N. Church Ave.
5-to-Oh! Coffee, a play on southern Arizona's area code, serves hot and cold coffee drinks, teas and daily snacks like hummus and pita, muffins and croissants.
Fullylove's
Fullylove's shares a marijuana-friendly space with Arte Bella, a "puff-and-paint" studio, located at 340 N. Fourth Ave.
Burgers, wings and several desserts are a few of the offerings Fullylove's has for anyone with a case of the munchies.
Deliciocho
Deliciocho, 6308 S. Nogales Highway, is one of the newest spots in Tucson to grab some raspasados on a hot day.
The mom-and-son-owned shop also sells tacos, tortas, Mexican street corn and several desserts...churro ice cream sandwiches, anyone?
Zio Peppe
This new Italian-American restaurant, at 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road, incorporates Tucson's Southwest flare into its pastas, pizzas and desserts.
Fun fact: Zio Peppe has an all-female pizza crew!
Sakari Sushi
Sakari Sushi, 2962 N. Campbell Avenue, is one of the newest spots in Tucson to grab your favorite sushi dish, whether that is an Arizona roll or a Red Dragon roll.
This sushi restaurant also offers several kinds of lo mein, soup and fried rice if those are more your speed.
Dillinger Brewing Company
The former Coronado Hotel has become the Dillinger Brewing Company's second taproom in Tucson, located right off Fourth Avenue at 402 E. Ninth Street.
The beers, ciders, wine, cold brew coffee and kombucha offered here can be drank inside or on the patio of the new taproom.
Fun fact: There is an arcade game table inside the taproom where visitors can play classic games like Pac-Man.
Noodleholics
Noodleholics' first shop opened on Grant Road back in 2018 and has since opened an Oro Valley location at 7850 N. Oracle Rd.
The new Oro Valley spot has a larger kitchen and a patio dining area for noodle-lovers in the area who might not want to make the trek down to midtown.
Tuk Tuk Thai
The Oro Valley Marketplace got a taste of Thai food in May when Tuk Tuk Thai opened its new location at 12125 N. Oracle Road.
This new store features the same menu items as Tuk Tuk Thai's 2990 N. Campbell Ave. location, such as the Khao Soi coconut curry noodles, which ThisIsTucson's Andi Berlin said "are a must."
La Estrella Bakery
La Estrella Bakery opens its third Tucson location on July 31 at 901 N. Grande Ave.
The Franco family, who opened their flagship bakery in the '80s, is putting this new location in Barrio Hollywood where their Tucson roots began.
Transplant Pizza
This new pizzeria "born in Tucson, inspired by Detroit" at 4603 E. Speedway Blvd. comes from the minds of William and Travis Miller, the brothers behind Tucson's Serial Grillers.
The duo opened the doors of Transplant Pizza this summer right next to Craft, A Modern Drinkery, a taproom which they also run.
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink
You may be familiar with Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink's popular downtown location at 101 E. Pennington Street, but now you have the chance to grab a pie and a cocktail up north.
Reilly's second location opened Aug. 1 on Tucson's northwest side at 7262 N. Oracle Road.
Salad and Go
Salad and Go has over 30 locations in Arizona and now Tucson's first is open at 5501 E. Speedway Blvd.
Although the name says "salad," you can also grab breakfast burritos and seasonal soup there. Another Tucson location is planned to open later this year at Tucson Marketplace.
Buena Vida
This luchador-themed spot at 919 N. Stone Ave. had its grand opening at the end of August, which featured a car show and live wrestling.
Buena Vida's menu offers a variety of tortas, loaded "Lucha Fries," Sonoran dogs, and salads with a Mexican cuisine-inspired twist. They have indoor and patio seating and offer carry out as well.
Noble Hops
The popular Oro Valley gastropub, Noble Hops, opened up a new location this summer at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way.
Noble Hops's new spot offers mostly the same menu items as the original location, in addition to craft beers and cocktails.
Perché No Italian Bistro
Meaning "why not?" in Italian, Perche' No opened this fall in the former Caffé Milano space downtown at 46 W. Congress St.
Some of the new Italian bistro's menu items include pesto ravioli, lamb lollipops, spaghetti puttanesca, and calamari fries.
Black Rock Coffee Bar
Tucson recently welcomed a Black Rock Coffee Bar store at 1821 E. Broadway Blvd., where customers can stop in or use the drive-thru to grab their favorite javas, teas, energy drinks, and smoothies.
This is the first of at least four locations the Portland-based company plans to open in Tucson.
EspresSoul Cafe
This new coffee truck opened just in time for pumpkin spice latte season and you will most likely see it at various locations across Tucson.
EspresSoul Cafe's honey lavender espresso, cookies and cream frappes, and fruit smoothies are some of the items available at the traveling cafe. To see where they will be stopped next, check out the EspresSoul Facebook page.
Bubbe’s Fine Bagels
If you have been looking for a locally-owned place to grab a bagel and schmear, look no further than Tucson's newly-opened Bubbe's Fine Bagels at 1101 N. Wilmot Road.
If you happen to come across the framed photo of Barbra Streisand inside the shop, make sure to say "Hello, gorgeous" before chowing down on a bagel sandwich.
Thunder Bacon Burger Co.
This new burger joint at 621 N. Fourth Ave. is the newest venture of Lindon "Lindy" Reilly, who founded Lindy's On 4th.
Several of Thunder Bacon Burger Co.'s burgers feature the flavors of the Southwest, specifically roasted green chiles and chorizo, and of course, they all have bacon.
Little Love Burger
Downtown Tucson welcomed another burger-centric restaurant this fall, this time at 312 E. Congress St.
Little Love Burger, brought to us by the minds behind Playground Bar & Lounge and Hub, opened in October in the former Diablo Burger location.
In addition to burgers, the menu here offers hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and a full breakfast menu.
8 Degrees Ice Cream and Cookies
If you get a sweet tooth while shopping at St. Phillip's Plaza or grabbing a drink in the center courtyard, 8 Degrees Ice Cream & Cookies is just a few steps away.
The new ice cream shop at 4320 N. Campbell Ave. gives you several options of ice cream flavors, toppings and cookies (including vegan-friendly ones) to design your own ice cream sandwich.
You can also choose one off the menu or buy cookie dough to bake at home.
Meyer Avenue Cafe
Meyer Avenue Cafe, opened Sept. 20, 2021 on the same property as the Coronet and Nightjar, offers reimagined brunch staples, pastries, and an array of coffee and other beverages.
The attached Mercantile, 353 S. Meyer Ave., offers homemade goods and gifts, including beer and wine selections.
Wow Wow Lemonade Stand
This Hawaii-based all-natural lemonade shop, which has a drive-thru, recently opened at 7705 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.
Some of Wow Wow's colorful lemonade flavors include strawberry mint, lava flow, and lavender blackberry. The menu also features health-conscious treats like smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and flatbread sandwiches.
The Jackrabbit Lounge
This new retro-themed bar is bringing drinks, live music, drag-queen-hosted trivia nights, karaoke, and an Instagram-worthy atmosphere to 2000 N. Oracle Road.
Adult bourbon-infused milk shakes and Old Fashioneds can be found on The Jackrabbit's menu, along with shareable dishes like cauliflower fritters, mac 'n' cheese, and spicy Korean-style meatballs.
Flaps and Racks/Acai Paradise
Jeffrey Flores and his wife/business partner Auxi Navarro are bringing twin restaurants Flaps and Racks and Acai Paradise to 3253 E. Valencia Road.
Flaps and Racks will offer bone-in and boneless chicken wings and Korean-style barbeque ribs, while Acai Paradise serves housemade oatmeal and acai bowls and fruit smoothies.
Ding Tea
This Taiwanese tea house opened as Tucson's first location in September at 2739 E. Speedway Blvd.
Ding Tea offers trendy milk and boba teas, as well as fruity, flavored teas and slushies. Their full menu can be found here.
Fiesta Filipina
Fiesta Filipina got its start as a food truck a few years back, but now has a spot inside the Park Place Mall food court, at 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Filipino food can be hard to find in Tucson, but Fiesta Filipina offers some classic dishes like lumpia, pancit rice noodles, chicken and pork adobo, halo-halo and dinuguan, a pork blood stew.
Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe
Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe opened two months ago at 2530 N. First Ave., where the now-closed Asian Sofrito used to operate.
Buendia's breakfast and lunch menus feature a range of burritos, huevos rancheros, nopales, tacos, soup, seafood, and vegetarian and vegan-friendly options.
