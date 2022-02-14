Arizona wineries to pour latest vintages at Oro Valley's Off the Vine Fest

Cove Mesa Vineyard in Cottonwood is one of the newest Arizona wineries. Owners Emil and Cindy Molin and Dean Pefanis opened the premium winery in 2020, sourcing its fruit from Willcox, Elgin and the Verde Valley. covemesa.com

Deep Sky Vineyard of Willcox is a 20-acre boutique vineyard whose name was inspired by the billions of stars they see overhead when the sun goes down. They specialize in Malbec and most of the Rhone varietals to create their wines that take their names from the galaxy — Celestial, Constellation, Gravity and Black Hole among them. deepskyvineyard.com

Dos Cabezas WineWorks in Sonoita has been around since 1995 and has two vineyards — on Willcox's Kansas Settlement, where the winery got its start, and in Sonoita, where Todd Bostock moved it in 2006. doscabezas.com

Golden Rule Vineyards of Willcox grows 11 varieties of wine grapes, from Sangiovese and Syrah to Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache and Petit Verdot. goldenrulevineyards.com