Century Room mezcal series ends with Borderlands Ensemble

Borderlands Ensemble is helping the Century Room at Hotel Congress close out its summer mezcal tasting series on Sunday, Aug. 21 with a concert inspired by the twin histories of Mexico and mezcal and the Sonoran Desert that connects them.

Horn player Johanna Lundy's 5-year-old ensemble will perform “Agave through Sight and Sound," a multimedia concert featuring new works by Hermosillo, Mexico, composer Nubia Jaime Donjuan and Philadelphia composer Michael Leibowitz.

As part of the program, University of Arizona professor Luis Coronado Guel, director of the UA School of Behavioral Sciences' Mexico Initiatives program, will narrate a segment including images and film music from the golden age of Mexican cinema.

Lundy's ensemble includes her fellow Tucson Symphony Orchestra colleagues violinists Ellen Chamberlain and Joseph Rousos-Hammond; Emily Chao on violin and viola; violist Ann Weaver; and cellist Robert Chamberlain. University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music professor José Luis Puerta will play guitar.

Admission to the concert, which begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, is $25. It's $35 for the mezcal tasting, which begins at 7 p.m. and will feature agave distillates from Rancho Tepua Lechugilla, LaMata De Castillo, Mazot Palmilla and Batuq Bacanora.