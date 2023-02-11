More than 30 Arizona wineries will pour their latest vintages at the ninth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Historic Steam Pump Ranch.

That is the most wineries ever to participate in the festival, which has grown to be one of the state's largest wine events. The festival includes food trucks, visual artists and live music.

Off the Vine is hosted by Arizona Wine Growers Association and sponsored by ArizonaWines.com, a division of the Arizona Office of Tourism. The event routinely sells out, which is why the group has expanded its footprint at Steam Pump Ranch, said Kris Pothier, the association's president.

“After multiple sell-out years, we were able to work with the Historic Steam Pump Ranch and nearly double our footprint for this year’s festival,” Pothier, who owns Chateau Tumbleweed winery in Clarksdale, said in a written release. “This will not only allow for more attendees, but more wineries, food vendors and ample parking.”

It also opened up an opportunity to create VIP seating that includes reserved shaded picnic tables.

The wineries, hailing from throughout the state, are 1764 Vineyards, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Autumn Sage Vineyard & Winery, Birds and Barrels Vineyards, Bodega Pierce, Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards, Callaghan Vineyards, Carlson Creek Vineyard, Cella Winery, Chateau Tumbleweed, Coronado Vineyards, Cove Mesa Vineyard, Da Vines Vineyard, Deep Sky Vineyard, Dos Cabezas WineWorks, Four Tails Vineyard, Garage-East, Golden Rule Vineyards, High Lonesome Vineyards, Laramita Cellars, Lightning Ridge Cellars, Los Milics, Old Pueblo Cellars, Page Springs Vineyards & Cellars, Sonoran Wines, Strive Vineyards, Su Vino Winery, Sunset Ride, Twisted Union Wine Co., Vino Stache Winery, Winery 101 and Zarpara Vineyard.