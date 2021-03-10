COVID-19 won't stop the flow of Irish eats this St. Patrick's Day

For what seems like the millionth time over the last twelve months, COVID-19 has played the role of party pooper, forcing the cancellation of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival downtown.
Irish eyes are not smiling, but they aren’t crying in their green beer either.
Several bars, restaurants and breweries around Tucson are holding low-key affairs to mark the March 17 holiday.
Here are some options:
1912 Brewing Company
2045 N. Forbes Blvd., 256-4851; facebook.com/1912brewing
This west-side brewery will be celebrating St. Patrick’s with the return of its seasonal beer, The Irish Sobriety, a red ale infused with Teeling Irish Whiskey and locally made Oak Staves, according to the brewery’s Facebook page. Expect flavors of vanilla, oak and dark rum, in your beer and tasty corned beef and cabbage from Chef Chic.
The taproom opens at 1 p.m. with patio dining starting at 3 p.m.
Pastiche Modern Eatery
3025 N. Campbell Ave., 325-3333; facebook.com/pastichemoderneatery
Pastiche is going all out on St. Patrick’s Day with a full menu geared toward the big day. Start with Irish-made soda bread and a cup of potato soup.
Try one of several entrées touched with a bit of Guinness for flavor, including Pastiche’s Guinness hamburger, Guinness mac and cheese and Guinness bratwurst. Finish off with an Irish coffee to go with your Irish créme brulée.
Pastiche will offer the menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and take-out. All take-out orders must be made before 5 p.m.
Forbes Meat Company
220 E. Broadway, 474-2714; facebook.com/forbesmeatcompany
The downtown butcher will provide when it comes to St. Paddy’s Day eats, with a selection of corned beef brisket, lamb stew, Cornish pasties, Irish soda bread, Irish stout bacon, shepherd’s pie and cottage pie soon available, according to its Facebook page.
Details are still being worked out, but expect to see the above options offered á la carte and maybe even in package form for hungry eaters.
Orders can be placed through forbesmeatcompany.com.
The Maverick
6622 E. Tanque Verde Road, 298-0430; facebook.com/TucsonMaverick
Tucson’s east-side country bar is putting a little cowboy kick into March 17 with its Wild West St. Patrick’s Day festivities, starting at 5 p.m.
Feast on a corned beef and cabbage plate while enjoying domestic green draft beers for $5, Irish Jell-O shots for $2 and Jameson whiskeys for $5.
DJ Porkchop will provide the music.
Admission for the evening is free.
Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com or 573-4679.