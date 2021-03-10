COVID-19 won't stop the flow of Irish eats this St. Patrick's Day

Pastiche is going all out on St. Patrick’s Day with a full menu geared toward the big day. Start with Irish-made soda bread and a cup of potato soup.

Try one of several entrées touched with a bit of Guinness for flavor, including Pastiche’s Guinness hamburger, Guinness mac and cheese and Guinness bratwurst. Finish off with an Irish coffee to go with your Irish créme brulée.

Pastiche will offer the menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and take-out. All take-out orders must be made before 5 p.m.

Forbes Meat Company

The downtown butcher will provide when it comes to St. Paddy’s Day eats, with a selection of corned beef brisket, lamb stew, Cornish pasties, Irish soda bread, Irish stout bacon, shepherd’s pie and cottage pie soon available, according to its Facebook page.

Details are still being worked out, but expect to see the above options offered á la carte and maybe even in package form for hungry eaters.

Orders can be placed through forbesmeatcompany.com.