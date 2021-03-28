Downtown Tucson is getting new Southern-style bar and grill this summer

“Parish is one of Tucson’s most successful independent restaurants and I couldn’t be more excited to see them expand into downtown,” Rulney said.

Earlier this year, the Rio Nuevo board voted to add the property to a previously approved incentive package on the same block.

Rulney is remodeling the former Access Tucson building, 124 E. Broadway, and expanding the Julian Drew Lofts, 140 E. Broadway.

The board has agreed to a $1.75 million loan for 25 years after an economic-impact study showed the return to taxpayers is greater than to the developer.

The Delta is expected to open in June and The Parish will remain open.

INVESTING IN DOWNTOWN

Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails closed last fall due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, following the shuttering of downtown’s Café Poca Cosa, which served the area for decades, and the Tucson outpost of Tubac’s Elvira’s Tequila, Cocina & Vino.

With many downtown entertainment venues remaining shuttered a year into the health crisis, efforts continue to be made to bring life back to the area.