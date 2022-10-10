Eat chili and help Tucson kids go to camp at this cook-off

For $10, you can sample 10 wildly different chilis from 10 local restaurants at Jonathan’s Cork’s Fun Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This long-time fund-

raiser at the east-side restaurant, 6320 E. Tanque Verde Road, helps send local boys and girls to overnight summer camp through the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp program.

Local restaurants will donate their best chili — most imagined specifically for the event — for the public to sample and judge from noon to 2 p.m., or until the last spoon is licked clean.

Restaurants participating include Jonathan’s Cork, The Barnyard, Casino Del Sol, Eclectic Cafe, Rocco’s Little Chicago, Noble Hops, Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon, Wild Garlic Grill and Brushfire BBQ Co.

In addition to chili while it lasts, raffle tickets will be sold for dozens of donated prizes, including Arizona Lottery scratchers and a grand prize of a 75-inch television from Tucson Appliance.

The Send a Kid to Camp program raises money so economically disadvantaged kids and children from military families can go to YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs, for little or no money.

The chili cook-off, now in its 18th year, has raised $237,130 for the Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp program since 2004.

For more information about the Chili Cook-off, call Jonathan’s Cork at 520-296-1631.

For information about the Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp program, contact Debbie Kornmiller at debbiekornmiller@gmail.com or call 520-954-3139.

Chili Cook-off sponsors include Lang Family Trust, Wrinkleneck International, Ashton Family Foundation, Mike and Leslie Gross, Brakemasters, Silvey family, Dwight and Elaine Babcock (AgedNaturalBeef.com), YMCA, Pat Jessup, Becci Camp and David Syre, Dusty Jackets Books, Fairibault Foods, George Hyde, Maureen Brooks, Nova Home Loans, Tuller Trophy, Allegra-Image 360, Hensley Beverage Company and Tucson Appliance.