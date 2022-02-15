Elgin newbie winemaker ditched corporate job for chance to pursue passion

Brooke Ide ditched her corporate job in 2014 and headed back to school.

She wasn't looking to earn her MBA or become a lawyer. The longtime Phoenix resident had something a little more earthy in mind: winemaking.

After earning a degree in viticulture, she landed a job with one of Arizona's most prominent winemakers, rock star Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle), at his Jerome winery Caduceus Cellars.

For three years, the mother of four and former college volleyball player worked with Keenan's crew in Jerome before accepting an offer to intern with Kent Callaghan, an elder statesman in Arizona's wine industry, at Callaghan Vineyards in Elgin, where she owned 54 acres where she planned one day to open her own winery.