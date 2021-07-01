Famed food blogger Wiens features Tucson Mexican restaurants in latest videos

"I think any attention to the market is great," Flores said.

Wiens' Tucson visit was apparently inspired by his friend Jeffrey Merrihue, who owns Heroic Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Tucson Foodie's Adam Lehrman offered to be the tour guide and tagged along with Merrihue, Wiens and food blogger Jorge from Mexi Papa Adventures.

Rollies chef-owner Mateo Otero said he was surprised when Lehrman came through the door with Weins.

"I wasn't expecting it to be Mark Wiens," said Otero, who said Lehrman had told him he wanted to include Rollies in a video project. "He’s like the new Anthony Bourdain. He’s big. The guy has 8 million followers on his YouTube."

Otero said he prepared a huge spread for the entourage, including rolled chicken and potato tacos, Nana's tacos, birria cheese tacos and birria ramen and flat enchiladas.

Wiens could not be reached to comment on what prompted his Tucson tour, but Otero said he believes it was linked to Tucson's City of Gastronomy designation. Tucson was the first city in America to earn the UNESCO designation back in 2015. San Antonio, Texas, is the only other American city with the designation, which it received in 2017.

