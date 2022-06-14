Juneteenth festival returns to Kennedy Park in Tucson

Juneteenth festivities, meant to observe the official emancipation of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, return to an outdoor setting this year, set to take place over the course of two days at two different locations in Tucson.

On Saturday, June 18, a free festival will be held at the Kennedy Park Fiesta Area, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will include live music, poetry readings, dance performances and a basketball tournament. Vendors will be on-hand, selling everything from jewelry and clocks to shirts and hats; and fry bread, ribs, tacos, catfish and Jamaican cuisine will all be on the menu.

In addition to the entertainment aspect, the festival will also host around 40 nonprofits geared toward themes like voter registration, education and health awareness. People will be able to get tested on-site for hepatitis C, high blood pressure and diabetes.

The festival will be followed on Sunday, June 19, by a free Father’s Day luncheon and Gospel Jubilee at Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St., from 2:30-6 p.m.

“We didn’t want it to be just about food and music,” said Larry Starks, board president of the Juneteenth Festival Committee. “We are trying to give back in different ways to the community.”

This will be the 52nd Juneteenth celebration held in Tucson and the first one to be held outside since the start of the pandemic. It will also be the first event held since Juneteenth became a national holiday. Arizona declared it a state holiday in 2016.

Starks said they are expecting around 1,500 people to show up to Saturday’s festivities.

“People are excited,” he said.

Follow the festival at facebook.com/tucsonjuneteenthfestival.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.