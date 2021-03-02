Make a batch of picadillo to feed your eaters fast and well

In Spain, every paella starts with a sofrito of tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, paprika, and olive oil. Puerto Rican cooks call it “recaito” and include culantro (more pungent than cilantro) and sweet chiles to contribute flavor. Cubans add diced ham to their sofritos of tomato, red bell peppers and other ingredients. In the Yucatan, habaneros add sweet heat. You can find recipes for all those varieties online.

After your sofrito is cooked, add the ground beef and continue to cook until the meat is about half-way cooked, another 10 minutes. Drain excess fat if you like but remember that fat carries flavor. Continue with the recipe as written.

You can also save time by making a batch of your own sazón, the versatile seasoned salt that is so popular in Latin cooking. I learned to make sazón from a Puerto Rican friend in Chicago, and this is how she taught me to make it.

In a small bowl, combine four teaspoons garlic powder, four teaspoons onion powder, four teaspoons cumin, a tablespoon of ground turmeric, one teaspoon black pepper, 1½ tablespoons kosher salt, and two tablespoons ground achiote powder or sweet paprika. This will make just over one-half cup and it will keep indefinitely in your pantry.